 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Virginia Center Kadin Shedrick Chooses Texas

Off to Austin and the Big 12

By JD King
/ new
Furman v Virginia
 ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 16: Francisco Caffaro #22 and Kadin Shedrick #21 of the Virginia Cavaliers walk off the court following their loss to the Furman Paladins in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Furman won 68-67.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Former Virginia big man Kadin Shedrick, who strongly considered Duke as a transfer destination, is off to be a Texas Longhorn instead.

Shedrick, a native of Holly Springs, didn't have a very good year for Virginia and was basically benched until an injury to Ben Vander Plas forced Tony Bennett to put him back in the lineup.

And he responded very well, closing out his Virginia career with 15 points and 13 rebounds against Furman in a losing effort in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

He has a real opportunity at Texas. We don’t know what Dylan Disu’s status is, but the native of nearby Pflugerville is listed as a senior and he is also the only player on this year’s roster who is over 6-8 (turns out he’ll be back).

So Shedrick certainly will have an opportunity to play and, if he does well, to perhaps elevate himself into the draft conversation.

Best of luck to him in the Lone Star State.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...