Former Virginia Center Kadin Shedrick Chooses Texas

Former Virginia big man Kadin Shedrick, who strongly considered Duke as a transfer destination, is off to be a Texas Longhorn instead.

Shedrick, a native of Holly Springs, didn't have a very good year for Virginia and was basically benched until an injury to Ben Vander Plas forced Tony Bennett to put him back in the lineup.

And he responded very well, closing out his Virginia career with 15 points and 13 rebounds against Furman in a losing effort in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

He has a real opportunity at Texas. We don’t know what Dylan Disu’s status is, but the native of nearby Pflugerville is listed as a senior and he is also the only player on this year’s roster who is over 6-8 (turns out he’ll be back).

So Shedrick certainly will have an opportunity to play and, if he does well, to perhaps elevate himself into the draft conversation.

Best of luck to him in the Lone Star State.