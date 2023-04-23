You Tube Gold: Jack Marin

As we’ve said many times since Mike Krzyzewski announced his retirement two springs ago, a lot of people don’t seem to realize that Duke Basketball existed before we started to capitalize it.

It did though and in the 1960’s, Duke became a Final Four presence and a national championship contender.

Vic Bubas put together some amazing teams with some superb players, but the best four talents he brought to Duke were Art Heyman, Jeff Mullins, Mike Lewis and Jack Marin.

Marin helped Duke to the 1966 Final Four and was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets later that year.

He had a successful NBA career, playing for 11 years and making the All-Rookie team and the All-Star team twice.

As you’ll see in this video, Marin was a smooth offensive presence. At 6-7 he’d probably be a guard today but was a forward in his era.

Marin also has an unusually large birthmark on his arm and left shoulder that is like no other. It must have been something kids commented on when he was growing up but as an adult, he told people it was because he was such a hot shooter, which is pretty great.