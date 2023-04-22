Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Goes Off

If you follow basketball for a long time, you’ll eventually start to realize that when it comes to recruiting, there is always buzz about particular players as they come up. And for some, there’s a special buzz. It happened in the 1950’s as everyone in the country was aware of Wilt Chamberlain. It happened again in the early 1960’s with a young Lew Alcindor. We saw it more recently with LeBron James and currently we are seeing it with two players, Cameron Boozer, son of Duke great Carlos, and Cooper Flagg.

Most of you probably know about Flagg. He is out of Maine and quickly showed that he was an elite talent.

He and his twin brother Ace have transferred to Montverde to get more high-level competition.

Friday, in EYBL play, Flagg had an eye-popping performance: he scored 52 points and grabbed 12 boards and as usual, he did it frdm all over the court.

Flagg is currently #2 in the class of 2025, behind only Boozer.

We hope he goes to Duke or course, but wherever he goes, Flagg is going to be fun to watch. d