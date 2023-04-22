Duke’s Top Twenty Players Of All Time?

With the Krzyzewski era over, it seems like a good time to rethink the Top 20 Duke players of all time.

Most of us aren't really qualified to do this simply because we lack the personal or historical perspective to do it. We’re pretty sure no one reading this saw Bill Werber at Duke, since he graduated in 1930, and not too many can remember the great Dick Groat, who finished in 1951 and who is now 92.

And then there are the guys who played at Duke in the Bubas era, in the 1960’s, when the program was still segregated.

Duke had Art Heyman, Jeff Mullins, Jack Marin, Bob Verga and Mike Lewis, among others, during the Bubas years. During the same time, guys like Cazzy Russell, Dave Bing, Walt Hazzard, Elvin Hayes and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played at other schools around the country.

Then in the 1970s, you had Mike Gminski, Jim Spanarkel, Gene Banks and Kenny Dennard.

Only then do you get to the rather lengthy Krzyzewski era, which really you could subdivide in any number of ways. Forty-two years is a long time.

What surprised us is how many guys we had to leave off, including Billy King, Dennard, Tate Armstrong, Mike Lewis, David Henderson, Mark Alarie, Shelden Williams, Marvin Bagley, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and so many others.

All that said, here’s a stab at the best players in Duke history, listed but not ranked.