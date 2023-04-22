In Friday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action, Boston fell to Atlanta, 130-122, New York took out Cleveland 99-79 and Denver pushed Minnesota to the brink, 120-111.
Jayson Tatum had 29 points and 10 boards for the Celtics. Jalen Johnson got 10 points and four assists for the Hawks while AJ Griffin did not play.
RJ Barrett, who has gotten plenty of criticism for his shooting, shot 8-12 and hit 3-6 on three pointers for 19 total to help the Knicks past the Cavaliers.
Austin Rivers got six minutes off the bench but didn’t score. Denver is now up 3-0 and as you probably know, it’s nearly impossible to come back when you’re down 3-0.
