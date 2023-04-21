Lee Volker Finds Her Next School

Former Blue Devil Lee Volker has found her next school and it’s going to be Marquette of the Big East. The Golden Eagles finished 21-11 last season and in fifth place in the conference.

Her Duke coach, Kara Lawson, had high praise for Volker not too long ago, saying this:

“Lee is someone that I can count on every day; she’s like the sun—like, she’s gonna come up and she’s gonna set, and I know what I’m gonna get from her every single day. I’ll say this a lot: I’m interested in players that impact winning. Lee impacts winning. … I think she’s just getting better. But she’s definitely a key part of our team.”

A lot of people transfer for NIL reasons now, but sometimes, things for whatever reason just don’t work out. Volker struggled offensively at Duke. Perhaps a change in environment will help her.