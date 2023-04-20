Celeste Taylor Finds Her Next Team

Former Duke star Celeste Taylor has found her third school, and it’s going to be Ohio State.

We honestly know very little about the Ohio State program, but obviously it’s in the Big Ten, so she will eventually do an unusual trifecta: she started in the Big 12 at Texas, transferred to Duke in the ACC and now finishes in Columbus at The Ohio State University.

Just as an aside, why do they do that? Are they worried that someone else might try to cop the name?

The North Carolina State University. The Davidson College. The...oh, forget it. It’s just weird and seems pretentious.

Anyway, while it was rumored that she would go to South Carolina, she’s at OSU, so all the best to her there. She was great for Duke and we wish her every happiness.