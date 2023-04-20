In Wednesday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Lakers 103-93, the Milwaukee Bucks cooled down the Miami Heat 138-122 and the Denver Nuggets topped the Minnesota Timberwolves, 122-113.

The first two games have a common theme: the winning teams were missing their star players.

For Memphis, Ja Morant is out but former Blue Devil Tyus Jones may be the best backup point guard in the league and he had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds and just one turnover in 36 minutes.

That game was also notable for Dillon Brooks taunting LeBron James and then, after, dismissing him as “old.”

Fellow former Blue Devil Luke Kennard came off the bench for 13 points in 24 minutes, including hitting 3-4 on his three point attempts.

The Bucks were without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Turns out you can even overcome missing the Greek Freak if you hit 25 threes.

Grayson Allen hit four of them, finishing with 16 points on 5-11/4-8 in 31 minutes.

Austin Rivers did not play in Minnesota’s loss.