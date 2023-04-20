ACC Portal News: NC State Lands A Jayhawk

In ACC portal news, NC State picked up a major asset when former Kansas Jayhawk MJ Rice committed to the Wolfpack.

A native of Henderson who grew up in Durham and who played at Durham Academy, Rice transferred to Oak Hill and then Prolific Prep. He was a McDonald’s All-American but didn’t get a ton of minutes at Kansas.

You never know how things will work out, but he’ll certainly get a chance at State and will probably be pretty good.

And former Wolfpacker Greg Gantt has opted for UNC-Asheville.

Meanwhile, down in Tallahassee the exodus continues. Latest to enter the portal: 7-4 Naheem McLeod.

That one is kind of too bad because McLeod worked really hard to get into FSU in the first place. He started for a while this season but later came off the bench. If you can’t get consistent minutes on a 9-23 team, you’re probably not going to get a lot wherever you go next.

On the other hand though, if you’re an average player with no real future in the game, might as well finish on a winning note.

One of the strange things about the way the portal has worked out is intra-conference transfers, which were once unheard of but now common. It’s possible that McLeod’s FSU teammate, Matthew Cleveland, could end up at UNC. An outstanding offensive player, McLeod could become a major asset for Hubert Davis’s Tar Heels. Realistically they probably won't because they’d overlap, but if Carolina manages to land both Cleveland and Notre Dame’s Cormac Ryan, that would be a very different team.

Nick Timberlake might have helped too, but that’s over: the former Towson guard is off to Kansas, where he’ll help make up for the departure of Rice.

And finally, Darius Maddox is leaving Virginia Tech for George Mason, but in good Hokie news, Hunter Cattoor will return.