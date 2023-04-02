 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday’s 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four Links

Another amazing night in this great, great tournament

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Miami v Connecticut
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: Jordan Miller #11 of the Miami Hurricanes controls the ball against Alex Karaban #11 of the Connecticut Huskies during the second half during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at NRG Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...