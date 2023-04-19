 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kara Lawson Gets A Promising Recruit

And adds some size

By JD King
Virginia Tech v Duke
GREENSBORO, NC - MARCH 04: Head coach Kara Lawson of the Duke Blue Devils directs her team against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the semifinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 4, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Virginia Tech won 58-37.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Kara Lawson’s program took a couple of hits in the portal when Shayeann Day-Wilson and Celeste Taylor took off for parts still unknown (although South Carolina is rumored to be a prime option for both), but Wednesday brought good news as a solid high schooler has chosen the Blue Devils.

Jordan Wood, a 6-4 forward out of Chicago, had originally committed to Michigan State but chose to recommit and when she looked around again, Duke was the choice.

Here’s what she said: “I’m excited and blessed to be a Blue Devil. Duke provides incredible opportunities for both students and athletes to thrive. Coach Lawson has a strong determination to help her players succeed at the highest level and I wouldn’t want to be a part of anything else!”

