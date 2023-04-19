Kara Lawson Gets A Promising Recruit

Kara Lawson’s program took a couple of hits in the portal when Shayeann Day-Wilson and Celeste Taylor took off for parts still unknown (although South Carolina is rumored to be a prime option for both), but Wednesday brought good news as a solid high schooler has chosen the Blue Devils.

Jordan Wood, a 6-4 forward out of Chicago, had originally committed to Michigan State but chose to recommit and when she looked around again, Duke was the choice.

Here’s what she said: “I’m excited and blessed to be a Blue Devil. Duke provides incredible opportunities for both students and athletes to thrive. Coach Lawson has a strong determination to help her players succeed at the highest level and I wouldn’t want to be a part of anything else!”