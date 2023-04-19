Tuesday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action

In Tuesday’s NBA Brotherhood playoff action, the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-106, the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the New York Knicks 107-90 and the Suns knocked off the Clippers 123-109.

Jayson Tatum had 29 to lead Boston. He also had 10 boards and six assists.

The Hawks, coached by Quin Snyder who is assisted by recently hired Mike Brey, opted not to play rookie AJ Griffin. Jalen Johnson got five minutes with minimal impact.

RJ Barrett got 13 in New York’s loss to Cleveland but shot just 4-13.

Mason Plumlee came off the bench in the Clippers’ loss to Phoenix. He had two points, but he injured his pinky in the first game and may have been somewhat limited Tuesday night.