 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action

A solid night by Jason Tatum but RJ Barrett struggled

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics - Game Two
 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 18: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot against Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on April 18, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Hawks 119-106.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In Tuesday’s NBA Brotherhood playoff action, the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-106, the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the New York Knicks 107-90 and the Suns knocked off the Clippers 123-109.

Jayson Tatum had 29 to lead Boston. He also had 10 boards and six assists.

The Hawks, coached by Quin Snyder who is assisted by recently hired Mike Brey, opted not to play rookie AJ Griffin. Jalen Johnson got five minutes with minimal impact.

RJ Barrett got 13 in New York’s loss to Cleveland but shot just 4-13.

Mason Plumlee came off the bench in the Clippers’ loss to Phoenix. He had two points, but he injured his pinky in the first game and may have been somewhat limited Tuesday night.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...