ACC Portal Update

Some more ACC player movement news as Virginia got a transfer from St. Thomas, 6-0 Andrew Rohde.

We actually saw St. Thomas play when we looked at Oral Roberts after the brackets were revealed in March. We kind of got the idea that, despite ORU’s accomplishments, they hadn’t seen anyone like Duke and we have no idea how Rohde will fit in at Virginia. But he scored well for the Tommies, so maybe he can find a role for the ‘Hoos, who will need some outside shooting.

NC State picked up Clemson’s Middlebrooks to shore up the inside. We thought that Clemson might develop him into a decent player. Not sure how that will work out in Raleigh, but we’lll see.

Cormac Ryan is doing his visits and apparently one of them will be to Chapel Capel Hill. That would probably be a great pickup for UNC and a considerable - maybe more than considerable - upgrade from the departed Caleb Love. Add in Jae’Lyn Withers and Pasxon Wojcik and Hubert Davis has filled some needs.

Speaking of UNC, Puff Johnson is visiting Butler.

Brett Friedlander has an article up over at Saturday Road that breaks down movement for every ACC team. It’s from a few days ago and so partly outdated already, but it’s still useful.

It’s too early to rank anything yet but Florida State looks to be struggling. Last season was trying but now the ‘Noles have lost Matthew Cleveland and Caleb Mills and only brought in Jamir Watkins from VCU.

Louisville lost six to the portal and so far only bring in Skyy Clark. However, the freshman class is immensely promising, so it’s probably addition by subtraction or some variant thereof. How could it possibly be worse than 4-28? Louisville should be vastly improved.

Miami takes a big hit with Isaiah Wong leaving for the NBA. Harlond Beverly is gone too.

Notre Dame lost a bunch of guys when Mike Brey departed. As we said, Ryan is visiting UNC and promising Dom Campbell will play for Kenny Blakeney’s Howard.

Syracuse not surprisingly has some turnover as the Boeheim era ends with Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard leaving. But they have really upgraded the backcourt with JJ Starling and Chance Westry. That could become a very dangerous pair.

Wake Forest is surprisingly quiet, given that Steve Forbes appears to be a master of quick rebuilds. He only has one commitment so far, from Kevin “Boogie” Miller, a 6-0 guard from Central Michigan.