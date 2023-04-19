YouTube Gold: A Measure Of Wilt Chamberlain’s Dominance

We’ve talked before about Wilt Chamberlain’s stunning dominance in NBA basketball.

Chamberlain entered the league in 1959 and played through 1973 - but probably could have played years longer if he had wanted to.

This video runs down some of Chamberlain's’ more surreal stat lines. For instance...

Unofficial quintuple double: 53 points, 32 rebounds, 14 assists, 24 blocks and 11 steals.

In his famous 100 point game, Chamberlain also had - for him - a rather pedestrian 25 rebounds.

He had 59 points in a half. In another game, he had 55 rebounds. By himself!

The first-ever 20-20-20 game - Chamberlain had 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in a win over Detroit.

Most consecutive shots made - 35 straight.

This is a guy who was also a champion high jumper and ran track as well.

He averaged 50 ppg for an entire season.

He was a very rare talent: at 7-1, he was not just taller than everyone else. He was stronger, more agile, faster, quicker and, with the exception of Bill Russell, smarter than anyone else who played during his era.

Quite a legacy.