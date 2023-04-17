ACC Portal Update

Some more ACC movement going on as the transfer portal remains open.

FIrst and foremost, Syracuse center Jesse Edwards has committed to West Virginia. Always foul-prone, it’ll be interesting to see how he deals with a much more physical approach favored by Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins.

He also made a telling comment, saying that while he wasn’t motivated by NIL, “... it doesn't seem that Syracuse as an organization is that into that. I’m not really sure what their plan is or what the school’s idea is behind it. For me it was something that they couldn’t offer in that way.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how Jim Boeheim’s replacement, Adrian Autrey, will move on this issue but based on what Edwards says here, it’s clearly not a priority for the ‘Cuse so far. Expect that to change quickly with Boeheim retired.

Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick is down to four schools - Texas, Missouri, Xavier and Duke. He may have a ways to go before he makes a decision so be patient.

RaeQuan Battle, a 6-5 guard who started at Washington before hitting Montana State, is in the portal and several ACC teams are interested: Louisville, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Clemson. K-State, Memphis and Texas are also sniffing around.

FSU’s Matthew Cleveland is in too and he’s getting lots of attention, including from UNC and Miami (that should go over well in Tallahassee), Indiana, Michigan, K-State and Kentucky. We never knew this: both of his parents went to Georgia Tech. Maybe Damon Stoudamire can get involved.

Meanwhile, UNC has a shot with Stanford refugee Harrison Ingram.

This is from a few days ago and we might have missed it, Merrimack’s Jordan Minor transferred to Virginia. At 6-8 and 240, he should be a load.