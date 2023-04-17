Look What Tyus Jones Has Apparently Done

When Tyus Jones was at Duke in the 2014-15 season, he struck us as the smartest point guard we’d ever seen.

That says a lot when you think that Duke has had Tommy Amaker, Quin Snyder, Bobby Hurley, Jon Scheyer, Quinn Cook and Tre Jones, among others.

But we stand by that. He’s never been an overwhelming physical talent. He’s not going to just blow by people or dunk on you. He will outthink you.

And when we saw this post on Twitter, it just seems right.

It’s kind of hard to imagine but given Jones’s immense basketball IQ, it seems entirely appropriate that he’s led the NBA in assist/turnover ratio for the last five years.

We also find this really impressive about Jones: he has no ego about coming off the bench to replace NBA star (and currently troubled star) Ja Morant. He understands that Memphis has a shot at being really, really good soon, and our guess is that he wants to be part of a great team.