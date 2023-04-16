Blue Devils Build More Optimism After Spring Football Scrimmage

It’s safe to say that last year’s Duke football team was a major surprise. David Cutcliffe had stepped down, the talent was uncertain and new coach Mike Elko was an unknown quantity.

It didn’t take long for him to prove that he was a quality hire. Duke jumped off to a 4-1 start before finishing 9-4, but of those four losses, three were very winnable.

On Saturday, Duke held its spring scrimmage and looks ready to build on last year’s success.

With Riley Leonard back and some really solid backs and receivers, Duke’s offense is going to be potent.

With new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci taking over, things will be less certain, but the early signs are good.

In short, Duke looks like it may keep the momentum it built last season.