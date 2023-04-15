Mackenzie Mgbako Update: Louisville In The Lead?

As you probably know, after Kyle Filipowski decided to return to Duke for his sophomore year, 5-star recruit Mackenzie Mgbako decommitted from the Blue Devils and is on the market again.

And it looks like he may choose between Louisville, UNC and the G-League, but Louisville may have the inside track.

Why?

Partly because former Duke assistant Nolan Smith had already built a relationship there as a Duke assistant. There are also extensive ties between Louisville and Mgbako’s AAU team.

And also, as we expected, Louisville is stacking up much better talent. Kenny Payne took over from Chris Mack with serious NCAA penalties a possibility. Recruiting was limited, to say the least.

Now thought things are really looking up. Louisville will be young of course, but the core group is going to be very talented. By January, this year’s disastrous performance will probably seem like a distant memory.