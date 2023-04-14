Check Out Coach K’s Appearance On Colin Cowherd’s Program

Mike Krzyzewski has retired but he’s still active. We’ve seen him in commercials, the LeBron James special on Netflix and in various interviews.

If you haven’t seen this video of Coach K on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, you really should check it out. He talks about a ton of interesting things, including the transfer portal and the 1991 UNLV game.

On that, he talks about Bobby Hurley’s huge three with the game nearly over to cut the lead to two and which also placed unfamiliar game pressure on the Rebels.

Cowherd was working in Vegas at the time and the two have an interesting exchange about UNLV, Jerry Tarkanian and his ability to motivate his players.

At the end, Coach K talks about his new dog, Coach, that he got at last year’s Duke Basketball banquet. He’s a big rascal now and Krzyzewski talks about taking him on walks and watching him leap over streams and wistfully wishes that he, with multiple joint replacements, could join him. It’s a rare moment of K publicly admitting vulnerability, which is not nearly as big a deal now that he’s not leading a team. It’s a surprisingly emotional point.