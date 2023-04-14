Duke Basketball Banquet Award Winners

Duke Basketball held its first banquet of the Jon Scheyer era Thursday night and Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski were co-winners of the Swett-Baylin Most Valuable Player Award.

Dereck Lively got the Defensive Player of the Year award and Mark Mitchell got the Pagliuca Family Coach’s Award for the player best displaying the commitment and values of Duke Basketball.

And Jaylen Blakes got our personal favorite, the Dr. Deryl Hart Award, which goes to the best student on the team.

Here’s a list of all the various award winners.

By the way, check this out: Duke has made the NCAA Tournament 45 times. It made it eight times pre-K and once post-K.

Think about that.

2022-23 Duke Men’s Basketball Award Winners