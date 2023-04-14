Duke Basketball Banquet Award Winners

Duke Basketball held its first banquet of the Jon Scheyer era Thursday night and Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski were co-winners of the Swett-Baylin Most Valuable Player Award.
Dereck Lively got the Defensive Player of the Year award and Mark Mitchell got the Pagliuca Family Coach’s Award for the player best displaying the commitment and values of Duke Basketball.
And Jaylen Blakes got our personal favorite, the Dr. Deryl Hart Award, which goes to the best student on the team.
Here’s a list of all the various award winners.
By the way, check this out: Duke has made the NCAA Tournament 45 times. It made it eight times pre-K and once post-K.
Think about that.
2022-23 Duke Men’s Basketball Award Winners
- Swett-Baylin Award (Most Valuable Player): Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach
- Dr. Deryl Hart Award (Top Scholar-Athlete): Jaylen Blakes
- Pagliuca Family Coach’s Award (Commitment and Values): Mark Mitchell
- Glenn E. “Ted” Mann Award (Contribution to Team Morale): Jaylen Blakes
- Iron Duke Award (Most Minutes Played): Jeremy Roach
- Bill Krzyzewski Captains’ Award: Jeremy Roach
- Best Field Goal Percentage: Ryan Young (.685)
- Best Free Throw Percentage: Tyrese Proctor (.871)
- Best Rebound Average: Kyle Filipowski (8.9)
- Most Assists Award: Tyrese Proctor (119)
- Best Defensive Player: Dereck Lively II
- Gopal Varadhan Senior Manager Award: Julia Bateman, Dylan Geller, Leonardo Nicastro, Andrew Weatherman
- Harry Rainey Spirit Award: Skylah Connelly
- Charles Hogan Memorial Band Award: Leah Okamura
