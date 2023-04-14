The Trend Jon Scheyer Started Is Really Taking Off

In an interesting development, Quinnipiac’s basketball coach Baker Dunleavy resigned and moved back to Villanova, his alma mater, as its new GM.

If you didn’t know or had forgotten, Baker is Mike Dunleavy’s little brother. Here’s his job description: He will focus on “opportunities and education around Name, Image, and Likeness; the transfer portal; student-athlete brand-building and marketing; and advancing institutional fundraising in partnership with University Advancement.”

This is a trend started by Duke’s Jon Scheyer who hired the first collegiate GM just about a year ago.

Since then, it’s really taken off. Northwestern’s done it, USC has too. So have Marshall, UCLA, Purdue and Miami, among others.

Most major programs - football, men’s and women’s basketball - have already added one or are planning to.

What’s particularly interesting is that, before he ever coached a game, Scheyer saw the need for something that has quickly become de rigueur for every program of consequence.

It may prove to be the most crucial innovation in college sports in decades. That speaks really well of Scheyer’s ability to survey the landscape and come up with creative solutions.