Schedule Intel! Arizona Coming To Cameron

Over on the Twitter, Jon Rothstein posts that Duke will host Arizona in Cameron in “the first nine days” of this coming season, then take on Michigan State too.

He says that’s the “kind of pop” college basketball needs to start the season.

He’s right about that, and it’ll be a lot more fun to see Uf of A than, say, a directional school from the great state of Arkansas (though we did like when the Wonderboys dropped by) but it needs something else.

What we’d like to see is a large pre-season tournament that features teams that a lot is expected from. That would liven things up quite a bit to start the season and then we could spend months figuring out who is living up to expectations, who is not, and who should be offended for not being included. Should take us to January at least.

But reality is reality, and that reality is that Arizona is coming to Cameron. That’s a big game and should be fun to see Duke match up against one of the premiere programs in the country and in Cameron rather than some neutral court somewhere.