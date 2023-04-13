Filipowski, Reeves Have Off-Season Surgeries

Duke University Medical Center had a couple of prominent patients this week as both Kyle Filipowski and Christian Reeves had what were apparently minor surgeries. The old joke is minor surgeries are what happens to other people. Still, both guys played until the end of the season so it can’t be too serious.

Filipowski had surgery on both hips while Reeves had his ankle worked on.

Both are in rehab and should be ready to go next season.

We’ve said this before but it bears repeating: one of the big perks of being at Duke is superb medical care. For an athlete, this can’t be overemphasized. Duke has had its shares of injuries over the years, including a very difficult and complex toe surgery for Kyrie Irving, and we can’t think of a player who has had long-term problems following treatment at Duke. Indeed, a lot of athletes from all over opt to get treated at Duke.