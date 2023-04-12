 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ACC Portal Updates

By JD King
Syracuse v Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 03: Jae'Lyn Withers #24 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots the ball against Jesse Edwards #14 of the Syracuse Orange at KFC YUM! Center on January 3, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.
There has been a lot of portal movement around the ACC in the last few days, so let’s get to it! First the surprise departures.

  • For whatever reason, Jesse Edwards has decided to bail on Syracuse. There was a coaching change of course, but Adrian Autrey was promoted from within. We sure thought Edwards was gong to stick around.
  • Matthew Cleveland is on the way out at Florida State. That’s more understandable: FSU has had a tough couple of years. He could pick the right spot - say, randomly, Kansas State - and potentially be on a fine team. Toss in a potential NIL boost and it’s hard to argue with the logic.

Now the acquisition news.

  • Charlotte native Jae’Lyn Withers. He has played for Louisville and was part of the disastrous 4-win campaign that just ended. He’ll be at UNC next season, where he’ll add some size and some offense. A fresh start by both parties is probably best.
  • NC State picked up Jayden Taylor from Butler. A 6-4 sophomore, Taylor is a solid offensive player. The Pack still needs a point guard, but Taylor will help. Arizona State’s DJ Horne is set to visit Raleigh too and perhaps he could play point. He’s also going to visit Wake Forest.
  • Pitt picked up Zach Austin from High Point. A 6-7 forward, he’s said to be a good shooter.
  • Still no word on Syracuse’s Joe Girard, but he’s talked to Pitt and Clemson so far, among others.
  • Louisville’s El Ellis may be leaning towards the NBA, but he has plenty of options if not including Pitt, Florida State, Clemson and NC State.
  • Miami’s Harland Beverly has committed to Wichita State.

