ACC Portal Updates

There has been a lot of portal movement around the ACC in the last few days, so let’s get to it! First the surprise departures.
- For whatever reason, Jesse Edwards has decided to bail on Syracuse. There was a coaching change of course, but Adrian Autrey was promoted from within. We sure thought Edwards was gong to stick around.
- Matthew Cleveland is on the way out at Florida State. That’s more understandable: FSU has had a tough couple of years. He could pick the right spot - say, randomly, Kansas State - and potentially be on a fine team. Toss in a potential NIL boost and it’s hard to argue with the logic.
Now the acquisition news.
- Charlotte native Jae’Lyn Withers. He has played for Louisville and was part of the disastrous 4-win campaign that just ended. He’ll be at UNC next season, where he’ll add some size and some offense. A fresh start by both parties is probably best.
- NC State picked up Jayden Taylor from Butler. A 6-4 sophomore, Taylor is a solid offensive player. The Pack still needs a point guard, but Taylor will help. Arizona State’s DJ Horne is set to visit Raleigh too and perhaps he could play point. He’s also going to visit Wake Forest.
- Pitt picked up Zach Austin from High Point. A 6-7 forward, he’s said to be a good shooter.
- Still no word on Syracuse’s Joe Girard, but he’s talked to Pitt and Clemson so far, among others.
- Louisville’s El Ellis may be leaning towards the NBA, but he has plenty of options if not including Pitt, Florida State, Clemson and NC State.
- Miami’s Harland Beverly has committed to Wichita State.
