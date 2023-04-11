Podcast # 511- Emergency Pod! Flipping Out Over Flip And Goodbye To Mgbako

Wow, one of the biggest news hours in Duke history this morning as Kyle Filipowski announced he is running it back for his sophomore season at Duke and then, minutes later, superstar recruit Mackenzie Mgbako said he would be looking for a different school and not coming to Duke. The Duke Basketball Roundup podcast gang is here to break down all of it.

First, they talk about Flip’s return, an almost unprecedented thing for a Duke player expected to be a first round draft pick. The podcast looks at historical comparisons for what Duke will return next season and also discusses how Filipowski can evolve his game this summer to be even better next season.

After the break the guys do a deep dive into Mgbako’s decision to go elsewhere. There are no hard feelings here as it just looks like the Duke roster may no longer be a good fit for what MM wanted or needed from a college program.