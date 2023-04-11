Filipowski Will Return To Duke For His Sophomore Season & Mgbako Opts Out

Kyle Filipowski has decided to return to Duke for his sophomore season, which means that only Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead will definitely depart for the NBA (Jeremy Roach is in the draft but has left a return to Duke very much on the table).

There is a downside though: Mackenzie Mgbako has re-opened his recruitment which will probably lead to a late frenzy to sign him. He’s very talented and a gifted scorer. We hate that he’s not going to come to Duke but he’ll do well wherever he ends up.

For Duke, getting Filipowski back gives them a talented and tough big man. And this is no small deal: for the first time in a long while, Duke will have considerable experience. Coach Scheyer talked about this obliquely earlier this season, saying such a young team is less than ideal.

Whatever else happens, he won’t have that problem next season.