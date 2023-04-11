 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast #514 - Jeremy Roach’s Future

Is #3 ready for the NBA?

By JD King
Duke v Tennessee
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 18: Jeremy Roach #3 of the Duke Blue Devils moves the ball against Uros Plavsic #33 of the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 18, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Tennessee won 65-52.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Jeremy Roach is entering the NBA draft... but is he staying there? The Duke Basketball Roundup has plenty of thoughts and opinions on the decision facing Duke’s captain. Should he stay or should he go? And, regardless of what he chooses, how will it impact other Dukies we expect to be on the roster in the 2023-24 season?

After the break, the guys come back with a conversation about the Nike Hoop Summit. Three future Dukies were in action and, for the first time, we got to see a glimpse of how good Mackenzie Mgbako can be.

