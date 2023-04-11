Podcast #514 - Jeremy Roach’s Future

Jeremy Roach is entering the NBA draft... but is he staying there? The Duke Basketball Roundup has plenty of thoughts and opinions on the decision facing Duke’s captain. Should he stay or should he go? And, regardless of what he chooses, how will it impact other Dukies we expect to be on the roster in the 2023-24 season?

After the break, the guys come back with a conversation about the Nike Hoop Summit. Three future Dukies were in action and, for the first time, we got to see a glimpse of how good Mackenzie Mgbako can be.