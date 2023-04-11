YouTube Gold: Wojo’s Senior Day

Like most coaches, Mike Krzyzewski would never name his favorite player or team, and he’s certainly been asked.

Any of us could get a good lot of candidates for that list - Jay Bilas, Johnny Dawkins, Tommy Amaker, Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Bobby Hurley, Jon Scheyer, maybe Matt Jones, who, Coach K once said, never had a bad practice.

Somewhere on that list, though, should be Steve Wojciechowski.

Wojo, as he’s universally known, came to Duke in the same year Mike Krzyzewski’s health collapsed and as a freshman playing for Pete Gaudet, he didn’t get much time.

In his sophomore year he began to come on and fans started to appreciate his fiery leadership, not least of all his passionate floor slapping habit.

Never the most talented guy, Wojo competed on pure desire. This was never more clear than in his Senior Day game when Duke came back from 17 down vs. UNC. Wojo was a huge emotional spark plug and when he left the floor, he and Coach K had a hard hug that became iconic.

Wojo might or might not be Krzyzewski’s favorite player of all time, but he can’t be far from the top.