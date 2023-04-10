 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kadin Shedrick Update: Down To Five

And Duke is on the list

By JD King
Boston College vs Virginia
BOSTON, MA - February 22: Mason Madsen #45 of the Boston College Eagles tries to grab the ball from Kadin Shedrick #21 of the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half of the NCAA Mens basketball game at Conte Forum on February 22, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts
Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Duke is fishing in the portal for a big man and one of the leading prospects is Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick, who apparently visited Duke Saturday. He tells Jerry Tipton that he’s down to five schools: Duke, Texas, Missouri, Kansas State and Xavier.

They’re all intriguing for different reasons. Texas had a great year with Rodney Terry after firing Chris Beard, which had to be traumatic for his team, Missouri had a good first year under Dennis Gates, K-State had a phenomenal year under Orlando Tang and Sean Miller also did very well at Xavier in his first year back at his old job.

And then there’s Duke’s Jon Scheyer, who had a terrific first year in spite of some real problems, primarily injuries but also the challenges of succeeding a legend in Mike Krzyzewski.

Duke has put together a tremendous amount of talent for next season but post play is a potential weak spot and whatever his issues at Virginia were, Shedrick is a mobile big man. He could he help and a different approach might help him, too.

Everything else is in place for a superb season. Does Shedrick want to be a part of it? We should know soon.

