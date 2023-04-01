YouTube Gold: Caitlin Clark Takes Over

Friday afternoon, Caitlin Clark was a great player who was having a phenomenal tournament. By Friday night, she was a March legend.

Clark personally dismantled a great South Carolina team, one that had a 42-game win streak going.

She shot over their defense, blew past defenders for layups, hit teammates for pinpoint passes.

She smiled through a lot of it and was a warrior through all of it.

At the end, she exulted in her greatness, which was beyond question. She called to the crowd and they acknowledged her brilliance. How could they not? Even Gamecocks fans couldn’t deny what they saw. As Reece Davis tweeted, we were all witnesses.

Iowa hasn’t won a championship yet but Clark has already established herself as a March legend. She has had back-to-back 40 points games, she took out a hugely powerful program in South Carolina, and she did it with a stunning charisma that you rarely see in sports or anywhere, really. Clark put her down payment on a future Hall of Fame spot. She is an absolute star.

If Iowa beats LSU Sunday, and that seems almost inevitable now, unless the Hawkeyes are too beat up after playing a very physical Gamecock team, you can absolutely say this; the women’s game belongs to Clark. She owns it. Everyone else is a mere pretender.