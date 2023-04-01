Saturday’s 2023 NCAA Final Four Links Run

DUKE
- Jaemyn Brakefield, Ole Miss forward, removes name from transfer portal
- What is Dariq Whitehead’s draft projection? Exploring the 6-foot-7 Duke forward’s chances to make it into NBA
- Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Wants Washington’s Keyon Menifield
- Duke legend Christian Laettner on Scheyer, transfer portal and team expectations
ACC
- LSU’s furious fourth quarter in Final Four eliminates Virginia Tech
- Basketball Buzz: Key stats, analytics and notes heading into Final Four game against UConn
- ‘Canes fans go to great lengths to support the U
- Here’s what experts are saying about Miami matchup vs. UConn in Final Four Saturday
- Final Four 2023: Miami’s Jim Larranaga, Nijel Pack share final thoughts ahead of UConn matchup
- Virginia’s Armaan Franklin Declares for the 2023 NBA Draft
- Mutts concludes collegiate career at Reese’s All-Star game
- ACC expert Dave Glenn talks UVA, ACC, Final Four on ‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’
- Syracuse Basketball: ACC must change hoops narrative, commish says
- Pinging The Portal: UC Contacts Veteran ACC Guard Caleb Mills
- ACC Basketball News and Notes: Grant gets two year extension
- Jim Larranaga, one of the last of the ACC’s living legends, enjoying Final Four moment
- Would-be Husky Wong leads Miami into national semifinal against UConn
- Revisiting George Mason’s Jim Larranaga-led 2006 Final Four run
NATIONAL
- Caitlin Clark sets Final Four record: Where Iowa star fits among greatest NCAA Tournament scoring performances
- Alpena native Brian Dutcher leads San Diego State to Final Four
- Dawn Staley calls out media, ‘bar fight’ comments after Final Four loss
- Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four
- The Beach Boys Making a Final Four Run
- George Kittle trolls Deebo over Caitlin Clark, Iowa beating South Carolina
- Women’s Final Four: Caitlin Clark, Iowa stun South Carolina; Hawkeyes to play LSU for national championship
- Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has fans buzzing with incredible Final Four performance
- San Diego State’s Final Four run becomes a Fab Five family reunion
- With down-to-earth Brian Dutcher leading the way, Aztecs build Final Four program on humility, hard work
- San Diego State Gets a Second Shot at the Top
- San Diego State and its elite defense could become big plus at Final Four
- Adama Sanogo’s Ramadan fast, explained: Why UConn star is limiting eating, drinking during Huskies’ Final Four run
- New rules prevent UConn basketball star, Mali native Sanogo from profiting off his image
- UConn cool, calm and confident heading into Final Four showdown
- Former Husky Gaffney relishing Florida Atlantic’s run to Final Four
- UConn basketball: Dan Hurley has found the light at Final Four
- At Final Four, UConn in familiar territory as it faces Miami
- UConn’s Jordan Hawkins Not Feeling Well, Misses Final Four Open Practice Friday
- 2023 NIT championship: North Texas holds off UAB to win all-Conference USA final
- Is Jim Nantz retiring? Why 2023 Final Four is his last college basketball assignment
- Ed-itorial: Can the 2023 Final Four measure up to New Orleans?
- With South Carolina’s season over, who leaves roster? Who returns for Gamecocks?
- Dawn Staley reacts: What went wrong in South Carolina’s Final Four loss to Iowa
- Iowa women’s basketball stuns South Carolina to reach title game
