DBR Podcast #498 - Pitt Pounded Into Submission

Well, that was fun! The Duke Basketball Report podcast crew is here for a recap of what was almost certainly Duke’s best game of the year as ridiculous shooting combined with stifling defense allowed the Blue Devils to run the Pitt Panthers out of the building.

This one was a laugher that was effectively over for almost the entire second half. The podcast gives you a dose of all of it, from the highs of Flip draining threes to the lows of Schutt missing his long-range attempts and everything in between.

The podcast says the guy who probably deserves the most praise from this game is Tyrese Proctor, who racked up 10 assists and was the key part of continually setting his teammates up for quality looks at the basket.

Duke’s D has been consistently good lately so when Duke plays offense like this, the opposition is in for a tough time. The pod crew has a good time with the recap and they prepare you for what comes next, a rematch with the Miami Hurricanes.