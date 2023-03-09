Brotherhood T-Shirts Now Available For All

As you know, NIL has revolutionized college sports, giving young athletes control of their name, image and likeness. Some, like LU gymnast Olivia Dunn, have become quite wealthy.

In Duke’s case, the basketball team (or rather the player on the team) struck a deal with SLAM magazine to do Brotherhood T-shirts. They were originally only available in a limited series and you had to subscribe to get access.

Now you can get the shirts without subscribing and some of them are very cool. We really like the last one on Page 2, a Tyrese Proctor shirt that’s very visually appealing.

Then there’s the Jaden Schutt shirt which is extremely nice, or the Flip shirt. Or the Dariq Whitehead or Mark Mitchell shirt.

All of them are interesting in different ways and all of them would be a great look for any Duke fan. Drop by and see which is your favorite!