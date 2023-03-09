 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday’s ACC Tournament Links

Get ‘em while they’re hot!

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NC State v Duke
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 28: Still holding the ball after an aggressive floor scramble, Dariq Whitehead #0 of the Duke Blue Devils and teammates Kyle Filipowski #30, Dereck Lively II #1 and Mark Mitchell #25 walk to the bench during the second half of their game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 28, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 71-67.
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

DUKE

BOEHEIM

ACC

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...