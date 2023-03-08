Former Duke QB Daniel Jones Woke Up A Rich Man Wednesday

When the New York Giants took Duke’s Daniel Jones with the # 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, New York fans booed.

Then-GM Daniel Gettelman said “just wait” because he believed Jones would be something special.

His teammates raved about him in his rookie camp and he has continued to grow into his role as Eli Manning’s replacement.

And on Tuesday, the Giants acknowledged Getteleman’s foresight by signing Jones to a $160 million, four year deal.

That’s a huge rise for a kid who basically had no offers out of high school other than Princeton, if memory serves, and Duke, where David Cutcliffe recognized his potential immediately and asked his coach not to send that video around anymore.

Congrats to Jones and we hope he tips generously.