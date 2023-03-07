It’s time for the ACC Tournament! The DBR Podcast crew is here with Bites Episode 18 as they preview the tournament in Greensboro.

The Duke Blue Devils may enter the tournament as the 4 seed, but they are arguably the tournament favorites, as they are playing their best basketball of the season. As they wait for the winner of the Pitt Panthers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, we discuss Duke’s potential path to an ACC title and what they will need to do in order to cut down the nets in Greensboro. We also look at the rest of the bracket and determine what some teams will need in order to get a place in the NCAA Tournament when it’s revealed on Sunday.

We also quickly give kudos to Jon Scheyer for being a Joe B. Hall Award finalist. The award is given to a coach in his first season, and while we don’t think Jon will win it, he absolutely deserves to be a finalist. Also, we give congrats to Daniel Jones for his $160M contract extension with the New York Giants...Danny Dimes now is Danny Dollars!!

We will be back later this week as the Blue Devils begin the tournament to recap whoever we play on Thursday!