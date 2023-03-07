ACC Tournament Roundup - Day One Predictions

ACC Tournament play opens Tuesday with three games between the bottom feeders from 11-15. So we see #12 Florida State and #13 Georgia Tech at 2:00, #10 Boston College and #15 Louisville at 4:30 and #11 Virginia Tech and #14 Notre Dame. These teams have all struggled but that doesn’t mean these games are automatically going to be bad.

Take the first game. Florida State has had a tough year to date. But Georgia Tech has surged late and is actually playing pretty well. A thin bench likely will keep them from doing any major damage but we like them in this one. It wouldn’t totally shock us if they upset Pitt on Wednesday too, but the depth disallows a deep run.

Given how hard BC plays, we can’t see Louisville winning but there is a caveat: it’ll be a lot tougher without Quentin Post, who was injured in BC’s regular season finale. Assuming they win and have Post, keep in mind that the rather intense and focused Eagles will get the rather less intense and less focused UNC Tar Heels, which could get interesting.

Like Georgia Tech, Notre Dame improved sharply at the end of the regular season and Nate Laszewski gives the Irish something Virginia Tech can’t really match. But the Hokies are better in almost every other way. Doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to win, but they should and a Wednesday match with NC State could get interesting too.

In conclusion, we might see some fun basketball on Tuesday, but the best hoops in Greensboro get started on Wednesday.