You Tube Gold: Mommy, Has There Always Been One Shining Moment?

After every NCAA basketball tournament concludes, CBS always puts out its One Shining Moment video montage. It always manages to combine the best memories of the tournament: the glory of the upsets, funny, touching and ludicrous moments and, at the end, the moment that victory is settling in on the winning team: hugs, tears and unadulterated joy.

It’s been happening for so long, everyone just assumes it has always been there.

But it hasn’t.

One Shining Moment made its debut in 1987. It’s been refined over the years, sung by many different people and always a bit of a tear jerker other than say, 2005, 2009 and 2017.

Generally speaking though, it’s an institution and all basketball fans wait for that last bit of goodness after Monday night’s big game is over.

And CBS always delivers.

However, the tournament existed prior to One Shining Moment of course. So how did they handle the concept without the classic song in, say, 1986?

Like this.

Needless to say, the sweetest ones are the ones where your team wins.