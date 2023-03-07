DBR Podcast #497- All-ACC Awards

On this episode of the Duke Basketball Report Podcast masquerading as a DBR Bites, we run you through the All-ACC awards as announced by the ACC on Monday, following the conclusion of the regular season this past weekend.

Kyle Filipowski is the headliner for Duke, capturing Duke’s fourth rookie of the year award in a six-year span. Dereck Lively II also got two nods, one for the all-defense team and the all-rookie team. Tyrese Proctor gets an all-rookie team mention, and we have a bit of quibbling to do with Jeremy Roach getting votes for most improved player and player of the year. Our biggest annoyance is that Jon Scheyer got no love for coach of the year, a travesty we explore in more depth than it probably needed.

The podcast will return this week to preview Duke’s potential path to an ACC championship, but until then, stay in touch with the show at dbrpodcast at gmail.com, and we will return soon. It’s March!