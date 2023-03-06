Filipowski Named ACC Rookie Of The Year, Capel Wins Coach Of The Year

ACC honors were announced Friday and to no one’s surprise, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski was named ACC Rookie Of The Year. Filipowski was also named Second Team All-ACC, missing First Team by just four votes.

Dereck Lively made the All-Defensive team as well and Jeremy Roach was Honorable mention All-ACC. Lively and Tyrese Proctor also made the All-Freshman Team.

Former Blue Devil Jeff Capel was named Coach of the Year for the brilliant turnaround he’s engineered at Pitt.

Isaiah Wong was named ACC Player of the Year, beating out Wake’s Tyree Appleby and UNC’s Armando Bacot.

Here are the full lists.

First Team

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 337

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 324

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 319

Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 271

Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 262

Second Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 258

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 243

Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 203

Jordan Miller, Miami, 148

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 132

Third Team

Norchad Omier, Miami, 131

PJ Hall, Clemson, 126

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 102

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 54

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 54

Honorable Mention

El Ellis, Louisville, 50

Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 43

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 40

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35

Quinten Post, Boston College, 33

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 31

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 26

DJ Burns Jr., NC State, 24

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 21

All-Freshman Team