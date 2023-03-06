Filipowski Named ACC Rookie Of The Year, Capel Wins Coach Of The Year

ACC honors were announced Friday and to no one’s surprise, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski was named ACC Rookie Of The Year. Filipowski was also named Second Team All-ACC, missing First Team by just four votes.
Dereck Lively made the All-Defensive team as well and Jeremy Roach was Honorable mention All-ACC. Lively and Tyrese Proctor also made the All-Freshman Team.
Former Blue Devil Jeff Capel was named Coach of the Year for the brilliant turnaround he’s engineered at Pitt.
Isaiah Wong was named ACC Player of the Year, beating out Wake’s Tyree Appleby and UNC’s Armando Bacot.
Here are the full lists.
First Team
- Isaiah Wong, Miami, 337
- Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 324
- Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 319
- Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 271
- Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 262
Second Team
- Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 258
- Terquavion Smith, NC State, 243
- Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 203
- Jordan Miller, Miami, 148
- Blake Hinson, Pitt, 132
Third Team
- Norchad Omier, Miami, 131
- PJ Hall, Clemson, 126
- Kihei Clark, Virginia, 102
- Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 54
- Reece Beekman, Virginia, 54
Honorable Mention
- El Ellis, Louisville, 50
- Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 43
- Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 40
- Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35
- Quinten Post, Boston College, 33
- Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 31
- RJ Davis, North Carolina, 26
- DJ Burns Jr., NC State, 24
- Caleb Love, North Carolina, 21
All-Freshman Team
- Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 75 votes
- Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 72
- Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 51
- JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 39
- Dereck Lively II, Duke, 39
Loading comments...