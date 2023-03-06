So Paolo Banchero Enjoyed Duke’s Win Over UNC Saturday...

There wasn’t a lot about losing to UNLV in 1990 that was funny but their slogan, in a way, was: the unofficial Rebel slogan was “it ain’t the winning...it’s the collecting.”

Borrowed from some rough tuff creampuffs from the Strip, it perfectly encapsulated the 1990 Runnin’ Rebels.

In 1991, Duke got to put it to use after shutting up UNLV and particularly Stacey Augmon, who fantasized publicly about how easy it would be to beat Duke again.

So..it ain’t the winning...it’s the collecting.

Paolo Banchero collected a bit himself.

After Duke’s win in Cameron earlier this season, Banchero said he was just glad to have closure.

After Duke’s win in Chapel Capel Hill Saturday, he was a bit more gleeful, posting this on Twitter: “them boys not gon make tha tournament” (Emojis not included).

It’s fun to turn the tables and so on, but thing is, they’ll turn again. That’s the nature of the rivalry. So enjoy it while you can.