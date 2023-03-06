 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

So Paolo Banchero Enjoyed Duke’s Win Over UNC Saturday...

With a masterful troll

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
Mar 4, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Dereck Lively II (1) and guard Jeremy Roach (3) react after winning the game at Dean E. Smith Center. 
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

There wasn’t a lot about losing to UNLV in 1990 that was funny but their slogan, in a way, was: the unofficial Rebel slogan was “it ain’t the winning...it’s the collecting.”

Borrowed from some rough tuff creampuffs from the Strip, it perfectly encapsulated the 1990 Runnin’ Rebels.

In 1991, Duke got to put it to use after shutting up UNLV and particularly Stacey Augmon, who fantasized publicly about how easy it would be to beat Duke again.

So..it ain’t the winning...it’s the collecting.

Paolo Banchero collected a bit himself.

After Duke’s win in Cameron earlier this season, Banchero said he was just glad to have closure.

After Duke’s win in Chapel Capel Hill Saturday, he was a bit more gleeful, posting this on Twitter: “them boys not gon make tha tournament” (Emojis not included).

It’s fun to turn the tables and so on, but thing is, they’ll turn again. That’s the nature of the rivalry. So enjoy it while you can.

