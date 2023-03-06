Austin Peay Fires Nate James

A bit of bad Brotherhood coaching news as Nate James has been fired at Austin Peay.

Their expectations might be a bit high - James had been there for just two years. This followed the Covid pandemic and overlapped with the NIL revolution and Austin Peay moving up to the ASUN. It’s not like recruits are lining up to go to Clarksville, Tennessee.

James was 12-17 in his first season and 9-22 this year. As people will surely point out this week, good thing Duke didn’t fire Mike Krzyzewski early in his career.

Obviously we’re entering into firing season and the carousel is starting to crank up. If you missed it, Mark Adams is in a bit of trouble at Texas Tech. Plenty of other jobs are about to open up too.