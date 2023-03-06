 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Peay Fires Nate James

Former Duke star is out after just two years

By JD King
/ new
Austin Peay v Tennessee
 KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Nate James of the Austin Peay Governors yells to his players against theTennessee Volunteers in the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena on December 21, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

A bit of bad Brotherhood coaching news as Nate James has been fired at Austin Peay.

Their expectations might be a bit high - James had been there for just two years. This followed the Covid pandemic and overlapped with the NIL revolution and Austin Peay moving up to the ASUN. It’s not like recruits are lining up to go to Clarksville, Tennessee.

James was 12-17 in his first season and 9-22 this year. As people will surely point out this week, good thing Duke didn’t fire Mike Krzyzewski early in his career.

Obviously we’re entering into firing season and the carousel is starting to crank up. If you missed it, Mark Adams is in a bit of trouble at Texas Tech. Plenty of other jobs are about to open up too.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...