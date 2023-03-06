 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

You Tube Gold: The Penn State Buzzer Beater

This is a good one.

By JD King
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Penn State
 Mar 5, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Camren Wynter (11) celebrates with members of the Penn State student section following the completion of the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Bryce Jordan Center.
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland-Penn State game came down to the absolute wire Sunday.

The Terps had a 16-point lead but the Nittany Lions came all the way back to take the lead before Camren Winter put Penn State up 63-62 with :43 left.

Maryland took the lead back when Julian Reese hit a layup off a wonderful pass from Don Carey.

Then, with five seconds left, Seth Lundy missed a three and the rebound fell to Winter, who got the putback with no time left. Maryland had a fraction left but nothing came of it.

For Penn State, it’s a tremendous win, one for the books. For Maryland, it’s a terrible way to lose. It’s bad enough to lose but to lose right at the buzzer when you’ve done everything you need to do to win...what could possibly be worse?

For the rest of us, it’s a nice warmup for what’s to come these next few weeks.

