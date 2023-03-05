DBR Podcast #496 - Duke Sends Carolina To Hell (Or At Least The NIT)

How sweet it is!

Duke knocks back the UNC Tarheels by a score of 62-57, almost identical to the score of their first game in Cameron. The Devils are proving to be masters at winning these low-scoring affairs.

This time, it was Kyle Filipowski on offense and a stellar team defensive effort led by Dereck Lively that proved to be too much for our bitter rivals to withstand.

The Duke Basketball Report podcast crew chimes in with their analysis of what worked for Duke in Chapel Capel Hill and also the moments that made them nervous.

Podcast co-host Donald Wine was in the Dean Dome for the game and gives us some stories of how Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis handled the post-game news conferences. The Devils march on to the ACC tournament with a whole lot of confidence and a season-high 6-game winning streak... and the podcast is there with them, every step of the way.