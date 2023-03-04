Duke Falls Hard To Virginia Tech In The ACC Tournament

Duke is out of the ACC Tournament after a 58-37 semifinals loss to Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech held Miami to 52 points Friday so if you are looking for an angle for the finals, you might consider defense.

The Hokies also pounded Duke on the boards, nearly lapping Duke in that battle, 42-21.

Virginia Tech also held Duke to 26.8 percent from the floor while nearly doubling up there too, hitting 51.2 percent on their shots.

Worse still, Duke hit 1-15 on threes (6.7 percent) to 9-17 (52.9 percent) for the Hokies.

It was just one of those days. All Duke can do now is get home, get back to work, and get ready for the NCAA tournament.

In other words: next play.