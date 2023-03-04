 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Falls Hard To Virginia Tech In The ACC Tournament

In a word: ouch.

By JD King
Virginia Tech v Duke
GREENSBORO, NC - MARCH 04: Vanessa de Jesus #2 of the Duke Blue Devils dives for a loose ball against Kayana Traylor #23 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half of their game in the semifinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 4, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Virginia Tech won 58-37.
Duke is out of the ACC Tournament after a 58-37 semifinals loss to Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech held Miami to 52 points Friday so if you are looking for an angle for the finals, you might consider defense.

The Hokies also pounded Duke on the boards, nearly lapping Duke in that battle, 42-21.

Virginia Tech also held Duke to 26.8 percent from the floor while nearly doubling up there too, hitting 51.2 percent on their shots.

Worse still, Duke hit 1-15 on threes (6.7 percent) to 9-17 (52.9 percent) for the Hokies.

It was just one of those days. All Duke can do now is get home, get back to work, and get ready for the NCAA tournament.

In other words: next play.

