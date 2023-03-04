Proteges - A Look At How Coach K’s Former Players Are Doing As Coaches

With the regular season ending this weekend, let’s look at some of the Brotherhood coaches and how they’re doing. We’ll leave Jon Scheyer out for the moment as we talk about him frequently. It’s possible we might have overlooked someone. The tree is getting big these days!
- Jeff Capel - in a hot seat season, Capel is 14-5 in the ACC and 21-9 overall and in line for an NCAA bid with Pitt.
- Chris Collins - also in a make-or-break season, Collins has Northwestern at 11-8 and 20-10 overall, which, for that school, is about as good as an Elite Eight run.
- Mike Brey - on his way out at Notre Dame, Brey’s final season is currently 3-16 in the ACC and 11-19 overall. But he’s leaving with good feelings and lots of respect.
- Johnny Dawkins - Central Florida is having a so-so season at 16-13 and 7-10 in the AAC. They’re headed to the Big 12 next year.
- Tommy Amaker - Harvard is a bit off too as Johnny D’s Duke backcourt mate is just 14-13 and 5-8 in the Ivy.
- Kenny Blakeney - Blakeney has Howard at 19-12 and 11-3 in the MEAC.
- Bobby Hurley - Arizona State is now 20-10 and 11-8 in the PAC-12. The win over Arizona the other night may have put the Sun Devils in the NCAA field.
- Nate James - Austin Peay is 9-22 in James’ second year, a slight decline at this point from last season’s 12-17, but it’s still early.
- Greg Paulus - the Purple Eagles are 15-13 and 10-9 in the MAAC. Niagara is building. Remember he took the program over in crisis when Patrick Beilein resigned unexpectedly and under pressure before he even coached a game. Then Covid hit. Paulus has had a tough stretch. His first year he finished 12-20, then 9-10 in the Covid season, which, we always say, everyone should get a pass on. Last year Niagara was 14-16 and so far this season, 14-13. Things are moving the right direction. If his career continues to advance, we could see him as an eventual candidate at Syracuse. He’d be a natural for that job.
- Quin Snyder. Just an honorary mention as Snyder was named the new coach of the Atlanta Hawks. He did a terrific job with Utah and great things are expected in Atlanta.
