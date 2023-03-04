ACC Roundup - Last Day Of The Regular Season Is Here

Saturday is the final day for ACC regular season play and there are six games on the agenda.

We will see Louisville at Virginia, Georgia Tech at Boston College, Florida State visiting Virginia Tech, Wake trekking up to Syracuse, Pitt at Miami and Notre Dame challenging Clemson on the road.

Virginia is not playing great but it’s really hard to see Louisville winning this one. Impossible? Of course not. But highly unlikely. And of course a share of first place is on the line for Virginia. That should be incentive enough.

Georgia Tech at Boston College gives us two teams that have really toughened up. Our gut says BC.

The FSU-Virginia Tech game brings together two of the more disappointing teams in the ACC. It’s Senior Day so give the Hokies the edge.

Can Syracuse salvage some pride? The ‘Cuse has really fallen apart down the stretch and even Jim Boeheim admits the defense is a disaster. Wake isn’t great but has enough to pull this off, especially if the Syracuse D stinks again. The last few games hav been an utter disaster for the Orange.

Pitt and Miami is likely the game of the day. Both are coming off of upsets and one will likely have a share of first place - assuming Virginia wins. And in Pitt’s case, it will shore up their NCAA resume, which would be helpful, because not everyone has them in the field.

Finally, Notre Dame is still struggling, but the Irish are playing hard and competing. Nothing would really surprise us here but again, it is Senior Day and that matters emotionally, not least of all to Hunter Tyson, who has grown so much. Really he’s an ad for Brad Brownell’s ability to develop players. He’s not getting McDonald’s All-Americans; instead he’s taking 3 and 4 star players and helping to turn them into really fine college players. We hope Clemson appreciates that.

Mike Brey likely has just a couple of games left in his Notre Dame career. The Irish are very thin and that probably kills their chances of winning more than about two games in Greensboro.

But he will be missed. After the win over Pitt on Wednesday, Brey headed across the street to Linebacker Lounge where he had a few drinks with fans. Who else would do that? And after such a dismal season? Who else would have been welcomed like that?

We’re going to miss that guy.

Bit of bad news for the Irish - weather has prevented their departure from Indiana.

Still to be determined: if Jim Boeheim, Josh Pastner and Leonard Hamilton will be back.

Saturday’s ACC Action

Louisville vs. Virginia || 2:00 PM || ESPN2

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College || 2:30 PM || ESPNU

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech || 4:00 PM || ESPN2

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse || 5:00 PM || ACCNX

Pitt vs. Miami || 6:00 PM || ACCN

Duke vs. UNC || 6:30 PM || ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Clemson || 8:00 PM || ACCN

ACC Standings