You Tube Gold: JJ Redick Goes Off In Chapel Hill

There have been Duke players over the years who were mesmerizing to watch. Jason Williams of course. Shane Battier, who was just on a different level than anyone else and of course Zion Williamson, who did things that no one his size should be able to do.

And then there’s JJ Redick.

Redick was a spectacular offensive force. It wasn’t uncommon to see him score 20-25 points in a half and his three point shooting was just lethal.

We saw it many times, not least of all when he lit Texas up. But it was never more fun than watching him drill UNC and in 2006, in Chapel Hill, he was unstoppable.

Watch as he hits threes here, but note too that he has three steals for baskets. And watch him on one of the last plays as he goes behind his back and just loses his defender.

Duke won this one 87-83. Reddick scored 35 of those and was just too much for UNC to control.