Virginia Tech, The Other ACC Team In The Final Four

The women’s Final Four starts tonight and this year it could be special.

The main attraction is going to be Iowa vs. undefeated South Carolina, and the Hawkeyes have Caitlin Clark, who has a bit of Larry Bird in her game. She’s ruthlessly competitive and immensely fun to watch.

The Gamecocks are undefeated and defending champs. That one could be really special.

The first game is interesting too. Virginia Tech is there and they’ll play LSU, coached by Kim Mulkey, who has drawn attention lately for her wardrobe and her comments (and lack thereof) about her former Baylor star Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia for having a marijuana product with her.

Virginia Tech’s star is 6-6 Elizabeth Kitley, daughter of former Wake Forest big man Ralph Kitley. She’s turned into a great player and obviously her father is very proud of her.

After leaving Wake Forest, Kitley became a respected high school principal. Interestingly, he arrived at Wake when the program was at a real nadir and he was signed along with another center, Greg Keith, who later transferred to Fairfield...and who also later became a principal.

Kitley stuck it out at Wake Forest though and while he never became very good, he earned a lot of respect for his effort and character. He seems to have transmitted a lot of that to Elizabeth.