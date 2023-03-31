 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday’s 2023 NCAA Tournament Links

Lots of good stuff today

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Miami v Texas
 KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 26: Nijel Pack #24 of the Miami Hurricanes cuts the net after defeating the Texas Longhorns 88-81 in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Center on March 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...